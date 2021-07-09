Elamachain (ELAMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.03 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a total market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00055275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00904104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,452,060 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

