Electra Protocol (XEP) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and $30,309.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00055171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00902345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,829,559,897 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

