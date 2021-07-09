Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,122.60 ($14.67).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

ECM traded up GBX 23.06 ($0.30) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,061.06 ($13.86). 977,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,029.05. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.