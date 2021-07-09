Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $94,818.21 and $89.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.75 or 0.06335387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00147971 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,775,132 coins and its circulating supply is 46,723,800 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.