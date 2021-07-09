Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

EFC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $797.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.19. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

