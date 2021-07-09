Ellipsis (EPS) Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. Ellipsis has a market cap of $55.71 million and $11.11 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

