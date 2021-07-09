Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $90.92 on Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $90.92 or 0.00270674 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $44.73 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00037566 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00037323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,030,551 coins and its circulating supply is 19,049,875 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.