ELYSIA Reaches Market Cap of $12.58 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and $415,418.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.43 or 0.00898973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005211 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,914,824,138 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.