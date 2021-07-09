Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA stock opened at C$57.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.60. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.67. The firm has a market cap of C$14.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.