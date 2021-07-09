Emercoin Price Tops $0.0489 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $36,830.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,778,025 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

