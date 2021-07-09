Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $97.62. 71,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

