Enbridge (ENB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

6/24/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

6/14/2021 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enbridge has the longest and most sophisticated crude oil and liquids pipeline system in the world that spreads across 17,127 miles. With significant portion of its assets being contracted by shippers for long term, the company’s business model is less exposed to market volatility owing to the pandemic. From 2021 to 2023, the midstream player expects C$17 billion in midstream growth capital projects to be executed. Moreover, the company has estimated roughly C$10-billion growth capital projects to be placed into service in 2021. But, the firm’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure. Over the past year, the firm has mostly been yielding lower dividend than the industry. Also, Enbridge's Line 5 is facing severe backlash from environmental groups and Michigan’s governor wants the pipeline to be shut down over spill concerns.”

6/11/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 144.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 314,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Enbridge by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 162,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

