Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) versus Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Critical Contrast

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endeavor Group and Esports Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 5.17 -$654.93 million N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -15.72

Esports Entertainment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group N/A -44.55% -33.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Endeavor Group and Esports Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 7 6 0 2.46 Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Endeavor Group presently has a consensus target price of 33.92, suggesting a potential upside of 29.65%. Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.56%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Endeavor Group.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Endeavor Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

