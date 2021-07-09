Endeavour Silver’s (EXK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.75 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXK. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of EXK opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $942.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

