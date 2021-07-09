Energi (NRG) Price Up 4% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00004392 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $63.66 million and $1.74 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00037299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00266831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00036915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012972 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,733,992 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

