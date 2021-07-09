Energycoin (ENRG) Market Capitalization Hits $82,978.49

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $82,978.49 and $6.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007510 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.