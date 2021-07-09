Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $18,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAC. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

