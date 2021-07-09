Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00376136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003165 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013873 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.89 or 0.01445906 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

