EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 22.30 ($0.29). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 21.30 ($0.28), with a volume of 3,155,045 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81. The company has a market capitalization of £362.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

In related news, insider Jonathan Swinney sold 130,635 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £20,901.60 ($27,308.07).

About EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

