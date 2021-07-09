Ensign Energy Services (ESI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI) in the last few weeks:
- 6/30/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.40 to C$2.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.30 to C$1.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$1.40. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.40. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.30 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.40. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of ESI opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.66. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$346.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.67.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
