Entain (LON:ENT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,885.83 ($24.64).

ENT traded up GBX 41.09 ($0.54) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,861.59 ($24.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,215. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 189.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,712.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

