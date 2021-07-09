Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Entegris by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Entegris by 390.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after buying an additional 98,795 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

ENTG opened at $115.54 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.49.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,084 shares of company stock valued at $27,840,594 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

