EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Down 17% This Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $67,345.95 and $33,415.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00055109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00899458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005302 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

