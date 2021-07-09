Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,707 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

