Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. 69,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.