EOSDT Market Capitalization Hits $2.64 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $34,938.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00121359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00163983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,414.13 or 1.00031977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00955652 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

