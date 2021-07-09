Epic Cash Market Cap Hits $6.42 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $1,806.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00054525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.77 or 0.00892040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005285 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,816,776 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.