EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00121083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00164738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,183.26 or 1.00025331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00947635 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 39,846,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

