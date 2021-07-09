EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.66. EPR Properties reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

EPR opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $23,925,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 34.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 111.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

