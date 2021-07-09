Equal Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,860.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Equal has a market cap of $515,802.84 and $11,860.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equal has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00903332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00089300 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.