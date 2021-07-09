Equalizer (EQZ) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $4.21 million and $577,748.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00121083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00164738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,183.26 or 1.00025331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00947635 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

