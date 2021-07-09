Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.25% of Equinox Gold worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.