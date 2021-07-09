Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 9th (LYG, MAIN, MCRI, MGIC, MLVF, MPGPF, MVBF, MYFW, MYSRF, MYTE)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 9th:

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

