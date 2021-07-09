Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 9th (AAV, AI, BAS, CPX, DND, FC, FTS, HCG, MFI, NXR.UN)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 9th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$48.00. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50.

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) was given a C$11.75 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.50 to C$44.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €245.00 ($288.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €295.00 ($347.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

