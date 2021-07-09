Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 9th (AAV, AI, BAS, CPX, DND, FC, FTS, HCG, MFI, NXR.UN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 9th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$48.00. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50.

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) was given a C$11.75 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.50 to C$44.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €245.00 ($288.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €295.00 ($347.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

