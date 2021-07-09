Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 9th (ACCD, AD, ALL, ANGO, APTV, ATH, BKR, BLK, CNI, COST)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 9th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $32.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $182.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $944.00 to $1,017.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $119.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $336.00 to $385.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $84.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $231.00 to $233.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $514.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $34.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $318.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.50 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.30 ($3.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $126.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $313.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$44.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $280.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$34.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $208.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $226.00 to $231.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $334.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.25 to $6.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.