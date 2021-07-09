Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 9th (ACCD, AD, ALL, ANGO, APTV, ATH, BKR, BLK, CNI, COST)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 9th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $32.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $182.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $944.00 to $1,017.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $119.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $336.00 to $385.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $84.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $231.00 to $233.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $514.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $34.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $318.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.50 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.30 ($3.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $126.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $313.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$44.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $280.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$34.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $208.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $226.00 to $231.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $334.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.25 to $6.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

