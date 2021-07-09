Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 9th (AFX, ALV, BDT, CEC1, DAI, DWS, HEI, INGA, RB, RIO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 9th:

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €250.00 ($294.12) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)

was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.40 ($6.35) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €6.40 ($7.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €13.60 ($16.00) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €17.90 ($21.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

