Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 9th (AFX, ALV, BDT, CEC1, DAI, DWS, HEI, INGA, RB, RIO)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 9th:

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €250.00 ($294.12) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.40 ($6.35) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €6.40 ($7.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €13.60 ($16.00) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €17.90 ($21.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

