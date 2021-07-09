Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 9th (ANFGF, AOT, AUCOY, BAS, BBL, CG, CHK, CHYHY, CODYY, CRH)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 9th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$1.85 target price on the stock.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $162.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Omnicell’s shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to. The top line rose year-over-year on growth across both the operating segments in the last-reported first quarter. There has been record increase in the number of long-term sole-source contracts with the addition of top 300 U.S. health systems in the first quarter. The company’s optimism about the gradual resumption of elective surgeries is encouraging. The company is progressing as it is advancing autonomous pharmacy by expanding portfolio and investing in digital cloud-based platform. The raised adjusted EPS view also buoys optimism. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected revenues and earnings performances in the first quarter. However, escalating costs and operating expenses in the quarter was discouraging.”

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

