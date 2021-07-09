Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 9th (AWR, COLL, CPXWF, DCI, DCT, DYNDF, EYPT, FTS, HGEN, HMY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 9th:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing steadily. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with 11 military bases, which assure a steady flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly to upgrade its infrastructure. The utility has ample liquidity to meet near-term obligations. It also boosts shareholder value by increasing dividends. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company depends on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings and this excessive reliance might affect financial performance. Also, the utility operates in a highly-regulated environment. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties. Moreover, its aging pipelines heighten the possibility of breakage and could result in contamination.”

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL). They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF)

had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Donaldson’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company seems well-positioned to benefit from solid product offerings, healthy backlog and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. It is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. For fiscal 2021, the company expects sales to increase 9-11% year over year, up from 5-8% mentioned earlier. Adjusted earnings are expected to be $2.28-$2.34 per share, up from $2.17-$2.25 mentioned previously. However, the pandemic-led challenges on its businesses, especially commercial aerospace, are concerning. Hike in freight rates and commodity prices are expected to be headwinds in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022. High incentive compensation expenses are also expected to result in a headwind of $5.25 million in fiscal 2021.”

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY). They issued a hold rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenue growth. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees is expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bode well. A well-diversified and low-risk product profile has improved the company’s risk profile. The company has been divesting its non-core and less profitable units in a bid to streamline operations. Its capital position also looks strong. However, it grapples with high leverage. A low interest rate environment is anticipated to weigh on the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current volatility coupled with COVID-led disruptions.”

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a hold rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC). Northland Securities issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

