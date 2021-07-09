Ergo Market Cap Achieves $197.17 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $197.17 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00018243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,762.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,139.42 or 0.06336617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.01476040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00396546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00147955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.46 or 0.00626310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00409779 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00330219 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

