ESBC (ESBC) Price Reaches $0.0152

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. ESBC has a market cap of $434,512.81 and $43,214.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,900,795 coins and its circulating supply is 28,621,461 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.