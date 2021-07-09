Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Tops $0.0103

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 74.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $207,962.10 and $30.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.86 or 0.00896479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

