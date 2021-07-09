Ethereum Push Notification Service Market Capitalization Reaches $5.38 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $932,806.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003503 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00117659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00163287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.41 or 1.00094412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00950460 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

