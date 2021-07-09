Ethereum Yield Price Hits $3.30 on Major Exchanges (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00009859 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $329,620.58 and $98.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00055146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.14 or 0.00897743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

