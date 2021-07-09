EthereumX (ETX) Reaches Market Cap of $172,669.61

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. EthereumX has a market cap of $172,669.61 and approximately $5,567.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EthereumX has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumX coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.79 or 1.00099947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.59 or 0.00952085 BTC.

About EthereumX

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. EthereumX’s official website is etxco.com . EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL

Buying and Selling EthereumX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

