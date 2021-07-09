EtherGem (EGEM) Price Down 25.6% This Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $231,880.76 and approximately $1,332.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00903332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00089300 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

