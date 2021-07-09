Ethverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $142,201.52 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $142,201.52 and approximately $37,657.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00228344 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001398 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.45 or 0.00743127 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,492,938 coins and its circulating supply is 8,402,764 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.