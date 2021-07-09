Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $121.63.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.