Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,066 ($13.93). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,014 ($13.25), with a volume of 326,195 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -921.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,027.30.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.36%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.