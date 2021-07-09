Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.95. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.