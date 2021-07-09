EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67,433.93

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $67,433.93 and $97,047.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00228445 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001412 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.57 or 0.00705070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000076 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.